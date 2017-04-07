FORT WORTH (AP) – A North Texas jury has sentenced a woman to 57-years in prison in the fatal scalding of her 2-year-old grandson. The Tarrant County jury sentenced Patricia Flores on Thursday, three days after pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Lyfe Flores. The 44-year-old Haltom City woman had chosen to leave her sentencing to a jury. Flores could have received up to 99 years and life in prison for her grandson’s death. Investigators say the child went without medical attention for six days after he was scalded March 24 by hot bath water, leading to an infection that killed the child last April. Flores, who was initially charged with injury to a child, was a fugitive the following week until surrendering to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office in Pearsall.