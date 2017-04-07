iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:



INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Boston, postponed



AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3

Chi. White Sox 11, Detroit 2

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle 4, Houston 2



NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1

Chi. Cubs 6, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 Innings

N-Y Mets 6, Atlanta 2

Arizona 9, San Francisco 3



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 104, Milwaukee 89

Chicago 102, Philadelphia 90

Orlando 115, Brooklyn 107

Washington 106, N-Y Knicks 103

Atlanta 123, Boston 116

Portland 105, Minnesota 98



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders 3, Carolina 0

Winnipeg 5, Columbus 4

Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 4

SO/Ottawa 2, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

St. Louis 6, Florida 3

Nashville 7, Dallas 3

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3

Anaheim 4, Chicago 0

Arizona 4, Vancouver 3

Edmonton 4, San Jose 2

Calgary 4, L.A. Kings 1

