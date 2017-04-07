Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(ST. LOUIS) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was left puzzled by a wild pitch from Brett Cecil during Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

After the pitch in the seventh inning, Molina rose to grab the ball only to not be able to find it. It turned out that the ball had gotten stuck to his chest protector.

While the incident may have been funny, it opened the door to the Cubs taking the lead. The Cardinals went into the inning leading 4-2 and came out of it trailing 6-4.

Chicago managed to maintain the lead throughout the rest of the game and took home the win.

