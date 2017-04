TYLER – The Smith County Grand Jury has indicted four persons in connection with a February Tyler Robbery. The four are Keelan Rashod Smith, 21, Harley Dee Linton, 21, Kendrick Shaun Warfield, 22 and Terryaun Lamar Rodgers, 22.(pictured) They were arrested in with the help of the the US Marshal’s Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. They are accused of robbing a person they contacted by way of the social media to buy a car. When the victim arrived, they pulled guns and robbed him.