TYLER – A Van Zandt County man has been indicted in Smith County for running a gambling operation. The indictment against John Christopher Borgstedt, 38, of Ben Wheeler. He was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was arrested in late November for running a gambling operation in the 800 block of Lindsey Lane. A couple of weeks later, authorities found five illegal gambling devices at the Valero Gas Station on the Chandler Highway at Loop 323. Several more gambling devices were found at a location near the intersection of Loop 323 and Commerce Street.