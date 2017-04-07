HENDERSON – A East Texas man has been sentenced to prison for cattle theft in Rusk County. Charlie Long, 36, is the last of four Nacogdoches men to be sentenced in the case. Long has been sentenced to two years in state prison, plus court costs and a $75 donation to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Operation Cow Thief. In October 2014, Long and Christian Collins, Jovante Fields and Gwivonna Long cut a lock and stole four cows, which they took to the livestock auction in Athens. That’s where the cattle were recovered. That’s when TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand, an other law officers, began the investigation that resulted in the arrest, conviction and sentencing of the four suspects.