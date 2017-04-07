ABC/Jacob Staudenmaier(ARIZONA) — The Arizona teen with a passing resemblance to Ryan Gosling who asked Emma Stone to his prom with a La La Land-themed promposal shared her reaction to his offer with Good Morning America.

Jacob Staudenmaier read Emma’s reply out loud on GMA. “Jacob!” he said, noting the Oscar winner replied to him in all caps. “Thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received. I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled…watching that beautifully choreographed video.”

Stone added with regrets that she’s working in London during the time of the prom, but hoped the budding filmmaker would enjoy his big night on April 29.

“P.S.,” she added, “I do see Gosling around the eyes.”

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.