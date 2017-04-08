Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger commits to 14th season

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2017 at 4:52 pm

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) -- Ben Roethlisberger is coming back to Pittsburgh for another season.

The 35-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Friday his decision to play a 14th season in the NFL.

Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best! — Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 7, 2017

Roethlisberger had contemplated during the off-season whether to return after an AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots.

“As an organization, we have been hopeful that Ben would return this year,” said Coach Mike Tomlin according to Steelers.com. “Ben and I have had many conversations, and I understood at this point in his career he is going to have to think about his long-term future. There is no question Ben wants to win championships for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we know he will do everything possible to lead our entire team to achieving that goal.”

