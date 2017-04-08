LONGVIEW – A Longview man is being charged with charged with assault family violence strangulation with a previous assault family violence conviction. In the Gregg County Jail under a $20,000 bond is Joseph Patrick Bible, 27. The woman he is accused of assaulting told officers Bible does not live with her but they have two children together. She said she was pushed into a coffee table, grabbed by the neck and hair, pushed her to the floor and then Bible attempted to strangle her. A friend of the victim, who was visiting, was able to separate the two.