LONGVIEW – A Longview man is facing drug and weapons charges following his arrest. James Earl Buchanan, 29, was arrested on Ruby Lane after the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, SWAT team, Longview Police officers, the Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit, and the ATF executed a warrant. In the house officers found meth, cocaine, heroin, hydrocodone, marijuana, K2, and promethazine. They also found 3 handguns, 1 AK-47, and several hundred rounds of ammunition in the house. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling half a million dollars. Buchanan is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, 3 outstanding Gregg County warrants and an outstanding warrant from Upshur County.