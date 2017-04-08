Eddie Perlas/ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) -- University of Kansas guard Frank Mason III took home the 2016-17 John R. Wooden Award Friday evening at ESPN's College Basketball Awards show in Los Angeles. The award is given to the most outstanding men's college basketball player. Mason III helped lead the Jayhawks to the Elite Eight during his final college season. According to ESPN, he averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds on the year. He beat out four other finalists: Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova, Caleb Swanigan of Purdue, and Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga. According to ESPN, Mason III's next goal is to enter the NBA Draft and get selected in the first round. He said afterwards, "I'm going to work hard to make that happen." Mason III also took home another honor: the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's top point guard. ESPN listed the other awards that players won. Josh Hart won the Julius Erving Award as the top small forward, Kentucky's Malik Monk, the Jerry West Award as the top shooting guard, Baylor's Johnathan Motley won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the top power forward, and Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski took home the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the top center. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Kansas star Frank Mason III wins John R. Wooden Award

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2017 at 7:28 am

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

