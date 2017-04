DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials are trying to determine what caused the city’s emergency sirens to go off in the night. The sirens began sounding late Friday night. Officials said there was no emergency and they were trying to determine what caused the malfunction. City spokeswoman Sana Syed said the sirens started at 11:40 p.m. Friday and the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Officials say fire dispatch crews had to manually shut off the sirens.