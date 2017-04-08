iStock/Thinkstock(CORAL GABLES, Fla.) — At least one person is dead and two injured after a shooting inside an upscale mall in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr. said the shooting happened inside the Equinox Gym at the Village of Merrick Park and the individuals involved reportedly knew each other in an employee and employer relationship.

Those who were shot were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, the police chief said.

The scene is now secure, according to the Miami Dade Police Department, but the stores at the mall will remain closed.

