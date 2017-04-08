iStock/Thinkstock(TAYLORS, S.C.) — Five children were injured Saturday when a gust of wind caused a bouncy house and slide to go airborne in South Carolina.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at Springwell Church’s Spring Carnival in Taylors, near Greenville. According to Taylors Fire and Rescue, two inflatables were lifted and a bounce house hit power lines while the children were inside.

All five children were transported to an area hospital, officials said, and the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

“We are saddened for those who were injured during the unfortunate accident today,” Springwell Church said in a statement Saturday. “We join their families, in prayer, for their full recovery.”

