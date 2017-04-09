At least 1 dead after shooting near upscale mall in South Florida

iStock/Thinkstock(CORAL GABLES, Fla.) -- At least one person is dead and two critically injured after a shooting inside an upscale mall in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr. said the shooting happened inside the Equinox Gym at the Village of Merrick Park and the individuals involved reportedly knew each other in an employee and employer relationship.

"It turned out to be that an ex-employee that had a dispute with... the manager or employee inside the gym, and that's when it escalated to shots being fired," Detective Alvara Zabaleta, Miami-Dade Police spokesman, said.

The official said Coral Gables Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene where one person was confirmed dead. The two critically injured victims were air-transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

The scene is now secure, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department, and officials are investigating. Names of the victims had not been released as of Saturday night.

