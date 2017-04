DALLAS (AP) — Hackers struck the sirens Dallas uses to alert residents to take shelter from inclement weather, triggering intermittent false alarms for about an hour and a half until officials deactivated the system early Saturday morning. City spokeswoman Sana Syed said the sirens started at 11:40 p.m. Friday and the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Syed said officials believe the hack came from the Dallas area.