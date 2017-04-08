TYLER – The Tyler Fire Department held its Twenty-Sixth Annual Awards Banquet Saturday night at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. During the ceremony, firefighters, along with retired firefighters and civilians were honored for their actions and service to the City of Tyler. Additionally, firefighters receiving promotions over the past year were also recognized. Among the awards that were handed out; Firefighter of the Year Award went to Driver/Engineer Damon Daugherty
Other awards included:
Outstanding District Award:
District 1 A-Shift, led by District Chief Joey Wiggins
Leadership Awards:
Assistant Chief Les Schminkey
District Chief Joey Wiggins
Civilian First Response Award:
Keisha Golden
Lifesaving Awards:
Driver/Engineer Jay McClung, Firefighter Lucas Terry, Firefighter Will McElroy,
Firefighter Ryan Biggers, and Firefighter Eric Rozell
ETMC – EMS: Kevin Arnold and Ben Ellis
Teamwork Award:
Firefighter Matt Ford: For Service Above and Beyond
Nathan Adams, David Admire, Jr., Greg Allen, Josh Brannen, Dee Davis, Adam Dixon, Paul Findley, Jeff Hudgens, Marty Lawrence, Daniel Ledkins, Jim Mullicane, Les Schminkey, Hal Walker and Jason Wright
Legends Awards:
Captain Mike Willis – Hired on June 1, 1978. Retired on June 1, 2009, with 31 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Captain Narwin Gaby –Hired on March 1, 1982. Retired on March 16, 2013, with over 31 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Captain Mickey Haisten – Hired on August 15, 1985. Retired on January 2, 2014, with over 28 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Driver/Engineer Mark Hockman – Hired on May 27, 1987. Retired on December 31, 2016, with almost 30 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Customer Service Awards:
Captain Kelly Shirley, Firefighter Devin Myers, Firefighter James Branch and Firefighter Chris Mahler
Community Service Award:
Firefighter Lynn Statham
Incident Safety Award:
Captain Kelly Shirley
Friend of the Department Award:
Chris Simons
Promotions:
Asst. Fire Chief
Mike Frost
Les Schminkey
District Chief
David Admire Jr.
David Hickey
Captain:
Jeremy Driver
Shawn Hatton
Ronnie Hunt
Jimmie Morgan
Zack Powers
Jeff Tucker
Jamey Watson
Driver/Engineer
Daniel Baker
Jaryd Bedford
John Brown
Greg Crenshaw
Matt Hazel
Logan Luttrell
Jay McClung
Drew McCuistion
Chris Potts