TYLER – The Tyler Fire Department held its Twenty-Sixth Annual Awards Banquet Saturday night at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. During the ceremony, firefighters, along with retired firefighters and civilians were honored for their actions and service to the City of Tyler. Additionally, firefighters receiving promotions over the past year were also recognized. Among the awards that were handed out; Firefighter of the Year Award went to Driver/Engineer Damon Daugherty

Other awards included:

Outstanding District Award:

District 1 A-Shift, led by District Chief Joey Wiggins

Leadership Awards:

Assistant Chief Les Schminkey

District Chief Joey Wiggins

Civilian First Response Award:

Keisha Golden

Lifesaving Awards:

Driver/Engineer Jay McClung, Firefighter Lucas Terry, Firefighter Will McElroy,

Firefighter Ryan Biggers, and Firefighter Eric Rozell

ETMC – EMS: Kevin Arnold and Ben Ellis

Teamwork Award:

Firefighter Matt Ford: For Service Above and Beyond

Nathan Adams, David Admire, Jr., Greg Allen, Josh Brannen, Dee Davis, Adam Dixon, Paul Findley, Jeff Hudgens, Marty Lawrence, Daniel Ledkins, Jim Mullicane, Les Schminkey, Hal Walker and Jason Wright

Legends Awards:

Captain Mike Willis – Hired on June 1, 1978. Retired on June 1, 2009, with 31 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Captain Narwin Gaby –Hired on March 1, 1982. Retired on March 16, 2013, with over 31 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Captain Mickey Haisten – Hired on August 15, 1985. Retired on January 2, 2014, with over 28 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Driver/Engineer Mark Hockman – Hired on May 27, 1987. Retired on December 31, 2016, with almost 30 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Customer Service Awards:

Captain Kelly Shirley, Firefighter Devin Myers, Firefighter James Branch and Firefighter Chris Mahler

Community Service Award:

Firefighter Lynn Statham

Incident Safety Award:

Captain Kelly Shirley

Friend of the Department Award:

Chris Simons

Promotions:

Asst. Fire Chief

Mike Frost

Les Schminkey

District Chief

David Admire Jr.

David Hickey

Captain:

Jeremy Driver

Shawn Hatton

Ronnie Hunt

Jimmie Morgan

Zack Powers

Jeff Tucker

Jamey Watson

Driver/Engineer

Daniel Baker

Jaryd Bedford

John Brown

Greg Crenshaw

Matt Hazel

Logan Luttrell

Jay McClung

Drew McCuistion

Chris Potts