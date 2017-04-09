Today is Sunday April 09, 2017
How to lower the cost of college by securing a scholatship

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2017 at 10:09 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The cost of college can be overwhelming, but there scholarships that can help you save money.

But how can you make sure to secure a scholarship?  ABC News' lifestyle editor Genevieve Shaw Brown has tips to score the best scholarships.


