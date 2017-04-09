How to lower the cost of college by securing a scholatship
Posted/updated on:
April 9, 2017 at
10:09 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The cost of college can be overwhelming, but there scholarships that can help you save money.
But how can you make sure to secure a scholarship? ABC News' lifestyle editor Genevieve Shaw Brown has tips to score the best scholarships.
ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
How to lower the cost of college by securing a scholatship
Posted/updated on:
April 9, 2017 at
10:09 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The cost of college can be overwhelming, but there scholarships that can help you save money.
But how can you make sure to secure a scholarship? ABC News' lifestyle editor Genevieve Shaw Brown has tips to score the best scholarships.
ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.