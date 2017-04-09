MARSHALL – Two persons are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Marshall. Arrested early Saturday morning were Tobias Prudencio, 30, of Marshall, and Stephanie Carbajal, 19, of Maryland. Their car was stopped on East End Boulevard South. Officers said they could smell marijuana as they approached the vehicle. Prudencio denied a search of the vehicle claiming there were no drugs inside. A police K9 indicated there were drugs in the car. Officers found 87.5 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, a .45 caliber handgun and small bags, commonly used in the sale of narcotics in the vehicle. They also learned the car had been stolen in Maryland. Both were booked into the Harrison County Jail.