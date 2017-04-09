TYLER — Tyler’s North Tenneha Church of Christ hosted “First Responders Day” Saturday — a chance for residents to meet, greet, and build relationships with public safety personnel. Evangelist Kennon Olison Sr. says the event was a big success. He commented, “I’m very happy to see the community. I was very surprised by how many non-members of the faith-based community…actually showed up and were a part of it. So I think it was very good — I think it was a very good start. I think there’s more to do, but there was a very good start.”

Olison was also impressed with the first responders’ participation. He told KTBB, “They reached across the aisle…to the people and said, ‘Hey…we’re here because we care.'” First responders answered questions as kids explored equipment from a fire engine to an EMS helicopter. Among those on hand: Sheriff Larry Smith, Police Chief Jimmy Toler, Fire Chief David Coble, ETMC EMS Director Neal Franklin, Constable Henry Jackson, and City Councilmembers Ed Moore and Darryl Bowdre.