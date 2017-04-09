FREEPORT (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is being credited with placing a 911 call that led police to his southeast Texas home where authorities say his injured mother may have been the victim of domestic violence. Freeport Police Sgt. Abby Webster says emergency dispatchers Saturday were able to determine where he was and that there was a disturbance taking place. She tells The Facts of Brazoria County police found the boy’s mother and her 23-year-old girlfriend who authorities say initially refused to allow them to enter the home. Webster says the boy’s mother has injuries that required hospitalization. The other woman has been taken into custody and charges are pending. The uninjured 7-year-old is now being cared for by his grandmother. Police say she taught him last week how call to 911.