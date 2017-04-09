AUSTIN (AP) — Austin authorities say more than three dozen people have been treated this weekend for illness related to synthetic marijuana use. The Austin American-Statesman reports at least 14 of the victims Saturday were taken to hospitals by Austin-Travis County emergency medical service teams. The newspaper says police and EMS crews have made frequent runs to a homeless center in downtown Austin to respond to reports of people who are convulsing, who have passed out or who are becoming violent. The symptoms are related to use of the synthetic street drug, also known as K2. City officials last week said they’ve made 64 arrests related to delivery or possession of the drug.