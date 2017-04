FORT WORTH (AP) — Fort Worth police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in a wheelchair and drove off. Authorities say 56-year-old Kurt Wheeler, of Fort Worth, was in his wheelchair on a street on the city’s east side when he was hit Saturday night. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2oeQgW5) Wheeler was taken to a hospital where he died. Witnesses tell police Wheeler was in a traffic lane when he was hit.