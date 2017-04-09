Today is Sunday April 09, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Assault Reported in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly

GUN BARREL CITY – An aggravated sexual assault is being investigated by Gun Barrel City Police. It occurred on the walking track at the city park Saturday night. Due to the nature of the current investigation, the amount of information that has been released about the incident is limited. They are asking any person who was at the walking track between the times of 7:00pm and 8:00 Saturday night to please contact the Gun Barrel City Police Department at 903-887-7151 and ask for Investigator Sgt. Jeff Norris.

Assault Reported in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly

GUN BARREL CITY – An aggravated sexual assault is being investigated by Gun Barrel City Police. It occurred on the walking track at the city park Saturday night. Due to the nature of the current investigation, the amount of information that has been released about the incident is limited. They are asking any person who was at the walking track between the times of 7:00pm and 8:00 Saturday night to please contact the Gun Barrel City Police Department at 903-887-7151 and ask for Investigator Sgt. Jeff Norris.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement