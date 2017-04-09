GUN BARREL CITY – An aggravated sexual assault is being investigated by Gun Barrel City Police. It occurred on the walking track at the city park Saturday night. Due to the nature of the current investigation, the amount of information that has been released about the incident is limited. They are asking any person who was at the walking track between the times of 7:00pm and 8:00 Saturday night to please contact the Gun Barrel City Police Department at 903-887-7151 and ask for Investigator Sgt. Jeff Norris.