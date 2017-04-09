iStock/Thinkstock(CORAL GABLES, Fla.) — Three people are dead after a shooting inside a luxury health club in South Florida on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police said 33-year-old Abeku Wilson, a recently-fired personal trainer, went on a shooting spree and attacked co-workers inside the Equinox Gym at the Village of Merrick Park.

Wilson allegedly walked into the health club around 1 p.m. on Saturday and shot general manager Janine Ackerman and fitness manager Mario Hortis before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Police said Wilson was fired for “workplace violence” and had to be escorted out of the gym.

“It turned out to be that an ex-employee that had a dispute with… the manager or employee inside the gym, and that’s when it escalated to shots being fired,” Detective Alvara Zabaleta, Miami-Dade Police spokesman, said Saturday.

The shooting caused the upscale outdoor mall where the gym is located, the Village of Merrick Park, to shut down while authorities investigated.

