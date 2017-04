David Cannon/Getty Images(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Sergio Garcia has finally won his first major championship.

After 72 holes of the 2017 Masters tournament, the 37-year-old Spanish golfer beat the English-born Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff– the 17th playoff in the Masters history.

The Masters win marked Garcia’s 74th attempt in his 18-year career at a major title.

