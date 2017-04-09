Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A dead bat found in pre-packaged salad has caused Fresh Express to pull one of its products.

The company announced a recall of some of its Organic Marketside Spring Mix after two people in Florida said they found a dead bat in their packaged salad, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bat was sent to the CDC’s rabies lab for testing and “the deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies.”

“CDC is supporting Florida local and state health officials in evaluating the people who found the bat in the salad,” the CDC said in a statement. “In this circumstance, the risk of rabies transmission is considered to be very low, but because it isn’t zero, the two people who ate salad from the package that contained the bat were recommended to begin post-exposure rabies treatment.”

Fresh Express, which sells its salads at Walmart, said in a statement that the company and the retail giant “acted immediately to review all relevant records, launch an intensive investigation and initiate product removal and recall procedures.”

