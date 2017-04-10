ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) – A mental examination has been ordered for a Texas man charged in the stabbing death of his son outside a southwest Arkansas travel center. The order requested by the attorney for 43-year-old Casanoba Florez of Pleasanton, Texas, was issued Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court. Defense attorney Janice Williams has filed documents saying she plans to pursue a defense of mental disease or defect in the case. Florez is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the March 30 stabbing of 21-year-old Casanova Lorenzo Florez outside the travel center on Interstate 30 in Caddo Valley. An affidavit filed in the case says Casanoba Florez stabbed his son after trying to steal the son’s vehicle and the son and others at the center pulled him out of the vehicle.