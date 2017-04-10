Hemera/Thinkstock(FORT WORTH, Texas) — It was lucky seven for Jimmie Johnson on Sunday as Johnson won for the seventh time at Texas Motor Speedway, passing Joey Logano for the lead on the 318th lap of 334 on Sunday to take the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Johnson had to fight his way from the rear at the start of the race to record his 81 career win and first of the season after the team changed tires on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after a spin in qualifying on Friday, a violation of NASCAR rules that require drivers to start the race on the qualifying tires.

He also faced post-race adversity, receiving intravenous fluids at the infield care center after the car’s hydration system failed during the race.

Kyle Larson finished second. It was his fourth second-place finish this season. Logano finished third.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off next week for Easter Sunday.

Here are the top-ten standings in the Monster Energy Cup Series following Sunday’s race:

1) Kyle Larson — 315 points

2) Chase Elliott — 298

3) Martin Truex Jr. — 275

4) Brad Keselowski — 274

5) Joes Logano — 243

6) Ryan Blaney — 224

7) Kyle Busch — 211

8) Jamie McMurray — 209

9) Clint Bowyer — 203

10) Kevin Harvick — 198

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.