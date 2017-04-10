(NEW YORK) — Adele, Drake, Beyonce and The Chainsmokers are among the top nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.
Pete Wentz and Julia Michaels announced five categories this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America — Top Female Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Artist. The rest were revealed afterward on social media.
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, May 21 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Top Female Artist Nominees
Adele
Beyonce
ArianaGrande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkida & Kyla – “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Top Billboard 200 Album Nominees
Beyonce – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Rihanna – Anti
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
The Weeknd – Starboy
Top Artist Nominees
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist Nominees
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Uzi London
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Nominees
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns ‘N Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Song Sales Artist Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist Nominees
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour Nominees
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist Nominees
J Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour Nominees
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist Nominees
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour Nominees
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
