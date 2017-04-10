Office of the Governor of Alabama(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — Alabama’s Republican Party on Sunday called for Gov. Robert Bentley to resign, stepping up the pressure on the state’s chief executive as he battles an ongoing sex scandal.

In a resolution passed on Sunday, the Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee said Bentley, a Republican, should immediately step down from office amid allegations that he abused his position of power to cover up an affair with a top adviser.

The resolution came on the heels of a report released on Friday by the Alabama House of Representatives alleging the governor — a former dermatologist and Baptist Deacon — misused state resources to cover up an inappropriate relationship with former adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

The committee said it was “deeply saddened” by the circumstances surrounding the House investigation.

“The Alabama Republican Party holds their elected officials accountable and demands the utmost integrity of office holders,” the committee said in a statement Sunday.

The Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee commended the court, the House of Representatives and the Senate for ”their courage and their diligence in the impeachment process while putting partisan politics aside for the people of the state of Alabama.”

Gov. Bentley has vowed to stay in office.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.