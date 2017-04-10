EAST TEXAS — A bill to save the failing police and fire pension fund in Dallas will face an important vote in Austin today. The House Pension Committee, which has been hearing from both sides of the hot-button issue, will take a vote on a bill designed to bailout the fund, which could run dry in coming years because of bad investments in the past. If the bill, sponsored by Republican Dan Flynn of Van Zandt County passes it would then be voted on by the full house. But some, like Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings have testified to lawmakers that the pension rescue plan would put too much burden on taxpayers and limit the city’s ability to provide services. Mayor Rawlings says it could be out a billion dollars.