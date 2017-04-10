HENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas fugitive, wanted on numerous charges, including warrants, is arrested Sunday. According to the Henderson County Sheriff, Timothy Brian Berry, AKA “Blue, 41, Gun Barrel City, was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a violation of protective order.

On Sunday, Investigators received information on Berry’s whereabouts and traveled to an area near County Road 2105, west of Seven Points. A deputy saw Berry get into a vehicle and the chief deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Berry failed to yield and attempted to crash into the vehicle. Berry fled to a driveway off County Road 4404, exited the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued.

Sheriff Hillhouse says Berry discharged two rounds from a handgun while running, but bullets did not strike any of the deputies. Berry eventually threw down his pistol was taken into custody without any shots being fired by law enforcement. Sheriff Hillhouse says Berry was also in the possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to the original warrants, Berry was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention on foot with a prior conviction.

Berry remains in custody at the Henderson County Detention Center with bonds totaling $803,500.