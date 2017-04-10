Riley Watts(SYDNEY) — A pair of Australian surfers went through a gigantic swarm of red jellyfish on Saturday.

Every year for the past decade, the red bell jellyfish show up in Australia’s western waters. But the surfers said they had never seen this many in one area before.

“We were just heading out for a surf, got about halfway out and there were frickin’ jellyfish everywhere, so we turned around and went home,” Riley Watts, 18, told an Australian news outlet. “The whole west side of Exmouth was just packed with them, all the way from the national park to the point basically … just kilometers and kilometers of them.”

It almost looked like the water had chicken pox.

A red bell jellyfish sting can be painful but not deadly.

