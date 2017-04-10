TYLER – The 33 Annual Taste of Tyler comes to Harvey Hall Tuesday night. From 6:30 to 8:30, you will be able to sample the food and beverages from nearly three dozen Tyler restaurants. Along with the food and drink there will also be entertainment. There will also be a cook-off featuring high school teams. This city-wide event raises money to support ProStart, a High School Culinary Education Program across North East Texas. A member of the East Texas Restaurant Association, Roger Lumley with Papacita’s, says there are 17 schools and they help those schools with a $1,000 donation each year.
This education program provides students with the opportunity to learn the art of cooking and managing restaurants through a classroom environment. The program also creates pathways to earning college credits while still attending high school. Lumley says “these students are the future of our restaurants.”
Advance tickets to the Taste of Tyler are available at Papacita’s Restaurant and all Tyler Dairy Queen Locations. Advance tickets are $25. If tickets remain, they will be available at the door for $30.
