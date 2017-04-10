Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — In the first teaser-trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, our Asgardian hero isn’t in the best shape, right from the start.

In the first 30 seconds, we see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor all chained up, followed by an exchange with Cate Blanchett’s villain, Hela, where she literally catches his mighty hammer in mid air. In fact she crushes it with her bare hand.

“Asgard is dead,” she later says, laying waste to the city.

There’s tons of action, too, as we also see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Idris Elba’s Heimdall doing battle.

We later see a captured Thor strapped into a chair. His flowing locks are shorn, before we learn “the contender” is just the latest acquisition for Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster — who announces to a cheering gladiator arena crowd that Thor will be forced to fight against “Your Incredible Hulk!”

Yep, that guy.

“Yes!” Thor yells at the sight of his friend. “We know each other. He’s a friend from work!”

But Hulk, wearing massive plates of armor, isn’t happy to see him. He charges. “Oh, come on,” Thor says as the former Avengers launch into the air toward each other.



Thor: Ragnarok is out Nov. 3.

