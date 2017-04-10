TYLER – The police Chief of the TISD Police Department has decided to run for justice of the peace. Danny Brown has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Justice of the Peace in Precinct 5. Brown had a 20 year career with the Tyler Police Department. He then spent five years as a special investigator with the Texas Department of Family & Protective Service. He held that position until 2012 when became the TISD Police Department’s Chief. He becomes the second person to announce for the post. Tyler police Sgt. Darin Grisson announced last month he was also running for the justice of the peace position.