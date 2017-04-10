Cubs to raise World Series banner Monday night

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2017 at 12:28 pm

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHICAGO) -- Last year, the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series after a 108-year drought. And now, the team will commemorate the win at Wrigley Field.



During Monday's home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs will have their championship banner ceremony. The banner will be hoisted with help from living Cubs Hall of Famers.



The team will have its ring ceremony on Wednesday.



On Nov. 2, Chicago defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 to win the 2016 World Series in seven games. The Cubs last won the World Series in 1908.



In addition to halting the longest title drought in baseball, the Cubs became the first club to overcome a 3-1 World Series deficit since the 1985 Kansas City Royals.

