OZONA (AP) – Four people have died on a West Texas highway in an accident that authorities say began when a driver fell asleep at the wheel. The Standard-Times of San Angelo reports 32-year-old Jessica Marciano of Torrington, Connecticut, was traveling east on Interstate 10 near Ozona on Saturday when she fell asleep, her car drifted then rolled and came to rest on the roadway. Authorities say she was freed from the wreckage and was sitting on the car when a tractor-trailer approached. The rig struck the car, killing Marciano, and then veered into the westbound lanes and struck an oncoming car. The driver of the second car, 54-year-old Izaguirre Isael of Cuidad Victoria, Mexico, was killed along with two of his passengers. The injured driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital.