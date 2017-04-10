ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A six-part television series covering a deadly standoff between the federal government and the Branch Davidians spiritual sect more than two decades ago will be filming in New Mexico starting this month. The New Mexico Film Office says Monday that locations for “Waco” will include everything from the rural reaches of Santa Fe County to urban spots and studios. The series will star Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo and will premiere on Paramount Network in 2018. It will be directed by John Erick Dowdle and Dennie Gordon and The Weinstein Co. will be the producer. The series will explore the details leading up to and chronicling the 51-day standoff in 1993 in which four federal agents were killed along with some 70 people inside the sect’s Texas compound.