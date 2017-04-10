AUSTIN (AP) – A statue of Jefferson Davis removed from the University of Texas in 2015 amid growing criticism of confederate symbols is back on display as part of a campus history exhibit. The century-old statue is part of the renovated Dolph Briscoe Center for American History that reopened Monday. The statue of Davis, who was president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, had once been a fixture in the center of the 50,000-student campus. But the statue became a recurring target for vandals and critics. State governments and businesses around the country removed Confederate symbols following the mass shooting in June 2015 of black church members in Charleston, South Carolina. Statues of other confederate leaders still remain near the university’s central clock tower.