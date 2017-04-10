iStock/Thinkstock(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) — Multiple gunshot victims have been reported at a school in San Bernardino, California, according to the San Bernardino County Fire District.

Four people are being treated for their injuries at North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter.

One of the injured includes a teacher, San Bernardino City Schools Communications Officer Maria Garcia told ABC News. The threat has been contained, and the shooter is down, she added.

Two students have been transported to the hospital, Burguan said. A helicopter landed on campus to treat victims, Garcia added.

Police believe the shooting, which happened in a classroom, to be a murder-suicide, Burguan said.

The school is currently on lockdown, and other area schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown, Garcia said. Students at the school are be taking to Cajon High School for safety, Burguan said.

