iStock/Thinkstock(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) -- Two adults are dead after a school shooting at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, according to police.



The deceased were found in a classroom at North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter. The shooting appears to be a murder-suicide, Burguan added.



Two injured victims -- possibly students -- were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Burguan said. Their condition is unknown at this time, he added.



The suspected shooter is believed to be "down" and there is no further threat at this time, according to Burguan.



The school is currently on lockdown, and other area schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown, San Bernardino City Schools Communications Officer Maria Garcia told ABC News. Students at the school are be taking to Cajon High School for safety, Burguan added.



Helicopter footage from ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV shows students gathered near an exterior fence on campus. The footage also shows law enforcement canvassing the campus parking lot.

