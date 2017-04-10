ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Last month, Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe were reportedly interacting with one another at Elton John’s 70th birthday party…so of course that means that they’re dating one another, right? After a flurry of press reports linking the two romantically, Phillippe was forced to shut the rumors down on Twitter.

“I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY,” he tweeted. “BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.”

When a fan responded, “I wish people thought I was dating Katy Perry,” the actor replied, “don’t mind ‘people’ thinking that. don’t want low flying pervs hovering periodically.”

Katy hasn’t said anything about the rumors. She was, of course, most recently involved with Orlando Bloom, but they’ve broken up. Phillippe was married to Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007. Last month, he confirmed he’d split with his girlfriend.

