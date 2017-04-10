NOONDAY – The Smith County Tax Office in Bullard is relocating. It was announced Monday that the tax office branch in Bullard would be moving to Noonday. After being in the Bullard City Hall for more than a decade, It will close on Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday in the Noonday justice of the peace and constable facility. Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said the move would allow Bullard to expand its offices. And he said, by moving into the Noonday facility, it allows the tax office the opportunity to expand its services in the future.