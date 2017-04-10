NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect. He is Lester Butcher, 54. He is said to have killed a James Steitler off County Road 817, Northwest of Nacogdoches, early Sunday morning. Butcher, who authorities say is dangerous and may be armed, was last known to be in Henderson County. They say he may be hiding out in the Chandler area. Butcher is said to be 5’11” and weighs around 205 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blond hair. If you know where Butcher can be located, you are asked to immediately contact your local law enforcement agency.