GILMER – A Gilmer man will be going to prison for a drug violation. Prior to jury selection a Gilmer man, Corbin Patrick McBride, 22, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, which occurred on December 14, 2015. He has now been sentenced to 18 years in prison. With the plea bargain being reached, there is no appeal and the sentence is final.