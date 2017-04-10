iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — There were small gains on Wall Street on Monday as energy shares advanced and investors continued to digest geopolitical tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.92 (-0.01 percent) to finish at 20,658.02.

The Nasdaq gained 3.11 (+0.05 percent) to close at 5,880.93, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,357.16, up 1.62 (+0.07 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were over 1.5 percent higher; about $53 a barrel.



Winners and Losers: News of a merger deal worth $6 billion between Swift Transportation Co. and Knight Transportation caused both stocks to jump 24 percent and 13 percent respectively.

Shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc slumped 7 percent after the travel company agreed to be acquired by Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners for $23.75 a share or $1.5 billion.

Despite a public outcry over a video showing a United Airlines passenger being forcibly removed from a flight, shares in United Continental Holdings were 1 percent higher at the close.

