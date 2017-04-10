GILMER – Juries have now been seated in two Upshur County cases. A jury was selected Monday morning in the trial of Lee Roy Settles, 36, of Winnsboro. He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His trial is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. And a jury has been selected for the sentencing of Andrew Denton Hockman, 21, of Lone Star. He pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to the aggravated robbery of a gas station in Ore City. The jury is scheduled to take up his case on Wednesday, April 20th.