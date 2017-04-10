Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigns following allegations of using state resources to hide affair

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) -- Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has resigned following allegations that he used state resources to cover up an affair he was having with one of his top aides.



On Monday, Alabama lawmakers began impeachment hearings for the Republican governor, whose alleged indiscretions with aide Rebekah Mason were detailed in a report by Jack Sharman, a veteran Birmingham-based lawyer.



"Governor Bentley directed law enforcement to advance his personal interests and, in a process characterized by increasing obsession and paranoia, subjected career law enforcement officers to tasks intended to protect his reputation," the report states.



Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey will replace Bentley as governor.



